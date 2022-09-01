'Game of Thrones' King Joffrey Actor Marries Girlfriend in 'Simple' Ceremony

Jack Gleeson, the actor best known for his portrayal of the teenage King Joffrey on the hit HBO show "Game of Thrones," has married his longtime girlfriend Róisín O'Mahony in a "very simple" ceremony.

The news was announced by the couple's priest, Father Patsy Lynch, Monday in a tweet that was accompanied by photos from the wedding. In the images, Gleeson is seen wearing a button-down shirt with slacks while O'Mahony weas a pink and blue summer dress.

"Very simple, prayerful and dignified marriage ceremony for Film Celebrity [Jack] Gleeson and Róisín [O'Mahony]," Lynch tweeted.

The ceremony took place last weekend at the Sacred Heart Church in The Glen, Ballinskelligs.

"It's a pre-wedding ceremony, the real ceremony will take place over in England, but the family have been holidaying down here in Ballinskelligs, The Glen, for many years and they have so many happy memories here," Lynch explained to the Irish Independent.

"I think it was the sheer simplicity that just touched everyone, and everyone was happy and content," he added. "Everyone down here knows Jack and that shows they're just part of the whole community. When I met him, it was as if we knew each other all our lives, he's that kind of person. There's nothing artificial."

Gleeson began his acting career with appearances in 2005's "Batman Begins," followed by "A Shine of Rainbows" (2009), according to his IMDB page. His break came in 2011, when he was cast in "Game of Thrones."

Gleeson then took a step back from acting after the hit series but marked his return in the BBC series "Out of Her Mind" and alongside Liam Neeson in the Irish thriller "In the Land of Saints and Sinners," according to Fox News.

In addition to acting, Gleeson also studied philosophy and theology at Trinity College Dublin and was made a scholar at the university in 2012.