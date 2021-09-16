×
Rapper G-Eazy Arrested on Assault Charge

g eazy stands on red carpet in green suit
G-Eazy attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 16 September 2021 12:32 PM

G-Eazy was arrested and charged in connection with a physical altercation that took place outside a club in New York City.

A 32-year-old and a 29-year-old man have accused the rapper, whose real name is Gerald Gillum, of hitting them during a confrontation in the early hours of Friday morning, NYPD told People.

The 32-year-old man reportedly "suffered redness and swelling to the head" but refused medical attention, the outlet noted. G-Eazy was charged with assault and issued a desk appearance ticket but was not held in custody. Two days later G-Eazy made an appearance at the 2021 MTV VMAs ahead of the Sept. 24 release of his fourth studio album, "These Things Happen Too."

This is not G-Eazy's first run-in with the law. The musician was involved in a 2018 nightclub fight in Sweden that resulted in a conviction of assault, drug possession, and resisting arrest. G-Eazy was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay 80,000 krona (about $9,000) as well as 6,500 krona (about $810) restitution to the security guard he was accused of assaulting, People noted. 

"I remember fighting with someone. I remember someone holding me down," G-Eazy told police at the time, according to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. "I remember that when I tried to break free from the hold. We had some disagreements, I hit a bouncer four times."

G-Eazy reportedly confessed to having taken drugs that night and to also being in possession of cocaine at the time of his 2018 arrest. When asked why he had hit the bouncer, he allegedly claimed that his friends felt as if they had been treated disrespectfully. 

Download the NewsmaxTV App