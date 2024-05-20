'Fresh Prince' Star: Show Ended My Acting Career

"Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Alfonso Ribeiro has admitted that his role in the 1990s sitcom ended his acting career.

The actor starred alongside Will Smith as nerdy teenager Carlton Banks, who moves to live with his aunt and uncle in their Bel-Air mansion. The show was a massive hit but the role became a "sacrifice" in Ribeiro's career.

"Playing Carlton on Fresh Prince became a sacrifice. I used to always say doing Carlton was the greatest and worst thing that ever happened to me," the 52-year-old told Closer Weekly.

"It was one of the greatest roles that I ever was fortunate enough to play. But it was also the role that stopped me from acting again because people couldn’t see me as anything else. The sacrifice was not having an acting career anymore."

Despite this, Ribeiro shared that he harbored no ill feelings towards his fellow cast, who became the highlight of his experience on the show.

"Before every show, we would go into Will Smith's dressing room, and we'd play music and dance and just have a great energy buildup to get ready for the show. Those are some great memories of just being together," he said.

Following his memorable role in "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," Ribeiro ventured into smaller acting roles before focusing on reality television. Among his notable appearances were "Dancing with the Stars" and "I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!" the Independent reported.

Winning the 19th season of "Dancing with the Stars," alongside partner Witney Carson catapulted him to success, securing him the role of co-host alongside Tyra Banks for the show from its 31st season.

Last year, he became the main host of "Dancing with the Stars," alongside co-host Julianne Hough.

"I’m enjoying being a host and am very happy with it. But, yes, I would go back to acting if it was exactly the right thing," he said.