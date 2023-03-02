Foo Fighters' Grohl Cooks for Hundreds at Homeless Shelter

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is paying it forward.

In an effort to help feed hundreds of people experiencing homelessness, Grohl spent over 24 hours volunteering at a Los Angeles shelter, where he prepared food for the hungry. According to Today, Grohl had brisket, pork butt, ribs, and more delivered to Hope the Mission's Trebek Center in Northridge, California, on Feb. 22.

"He arrived around 3 in the afternoon, and then he was in our kitchen," Grace Ancheta, director of development at Hope the Mission, told Today. "He was prepping the meat, he was cutting it up, and he was there until he put it in the smoker."

Ancheta said Grohl was prepared to spend however much time was needed to ensure those at the shelter were fed and that the meat was cooked to perfection.

"The meat didn't go into the smoker until midnight that night because he's like, 'Oh, it has to season and it has to do this,'" Ancheta said. "He's definitely a craftsman when it comes to that, and then he spent the night."

That night, a major winter storm hit Southern California, but it didn't deter Grohl and other volunteers, who continued to cook until the next day.

"He actually served to our guests, he came out and was very gracious and took pictures with the people that recognized him," Ancheta said. "He wanted no glory for it, he was like, 'I just want to do this for you guys and give back in that way.'"

Ancheta added that, according to staffers, Grohl said he found it therapeutic to get into the barbeque pit.

"Whenever he comes off of work or anything else, that's what he wants to do," Ancheta said. "He wants to cook for people. … and by the way, it was amazing. It's the best barbecue we've had."