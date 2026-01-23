Uncle Floyd, New Jersey TV Icon, Comedian, Dies at 74

Floyd Vivino, the New Jersey-born comedian, musician, and television host widely known as "Uncle Floyd," has died after several years of health struggles. He was 74.

His brother, Jerry Vivino, announced the death in a social media post on Jan. 23.

"Rest in peace big brother," Jerry Vivino wrote. "You will be missed, but always remembered by friends, family and your loving fans."

Vivino had been dealing with serious health issues for more than two years, according to his brother.

In a December 2024 interview with radio station New Jersey 101.5, Floyd Vivino discussed his recovery from a stroke he suffered in 2023.

"I had two holes drilled in my head to relieve it," he said at the time. "And that usually cripples somebody, I came out of that OK."

"I've been doing OK with the nurses and things. I've been battling here."

"The worst part is not having any show to do," Floyd Vivino added.

He had also previously spoken publicly about contracting COVID-19 and being diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer in 2022.

Born in Paterson, New Jersey, in 1951, Floyd Vivino became a defining figure in local television through "The Uncle Floyd Show," a low-budget variety program that blended slapstick comedy, music, sketches, and offbeat interviews, the New York Post reported.

The show aired on local cable television from 1974 until 2001 and developed a devoted following across New Jersey and parts of New York, helping establish Floyd Vivino as a cultural fixture in the region.

Beyond television, Floyd Vivino appeared in film and scripted television roles, including a part in the 1987 Robin Williams movie "Good Morning, Vietnam." He also made appearances on shows that filmed in the area, such as "Law & Order."

His influence extended into music culture as well.

Floyd Vivino became a reference point for several major artists and was name-checked in songs by David Bowie and the Ramones.

Bowie mentioned him in the 2002 song "Slip Away," while the Ramones referenced him in their 1981 track "It's Not My Place."

According to the Post, Floyd Vivino once recalled meeting Bowie and asking how he knew about him. The singer replied, "John Lennon told me."

One of Floyd Vivino's most enduring works was "Deep in the Heart of Jersey," a parody of "Deep in the Heart of Texas" that became closely associated with his persona and performances.

"The dumps in June ain't like perfume/Deep in the heart of Jersey/But it's my state, I think it's great/Deep in the heart of Jersey," the lyrics read.

For decades, Floyd Vivino toured extensively throughout New Jersey, often wearing his trademark porkpie hat and performing as many as 300 comedy shows each year.

Following his death, tributes highlighted his impact on both entertainment and community life.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh told the Bergen Record, "Uncle Floyd was like family to me. My mother laughed at all of his jokes, and my wife thoroughly enjoyed his comedic routine."

"Sadly, one of the funniest Patersonians to ever live has left this life. May Floyd Vivino rest in eternal peace," he added.