Ceiling Collapses During 'Final Destination' Movie Screening

One person was injured when the ceiling of a theater came crashing down on moviegoers in Argentina during a screening of "Final Destination: Bloodlines," a horror film in which the characters ironically meet excruciating deaths in freak accidents.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. on May 19 at Cinema Ocho in La Plata, the capital city of the Buenos Aires province, the Independent reported. The debris from the collapsed roof hit Fiamma Villaverde, 29, who was in the theater with her 11-year-old daughter and a friend.

"A really loud noise was heard," she told local media, according to Deadline. "At first, we thought it was a part of the movie because we were so engrossed, but immediately after, a piece of rubble fell on me."

Villaverde was struck on her shoulder, back, knee and ankle but managed to avoid head injury.

"It didn't hit my head because I was slightly leaning over the armrests," she said.

According to local sources, the theater has yet to issue an official statement. Some moviegoers speculated that the recent heavy rainfall in the area may have played a role in the incident.

Villaverde, who suffered significant bruising and was diagnosed with "trauma from the blow" after undergoing an X-ray, said that she has reached out to her attorney and plans to file a formal complaint, citing missed workdays due to her injuries.

"I am undergoing psychiatric treatment and am on medication," she said, according to the Independent. "I have a hard time being in crowded places. I had not been to the movies in years. I went because it was my birthday, and look what happened to me."

Released on May 16 to positive reviews, the film directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein has become the franchise's most successful debut, earning $102 million globally with balanced domestic and international earnings.