Plans Unveiled to Revamp 'Field of Dreams' Movie Site Into Youth Sports Complex

Plans are underway to revamp the land around the Iowa site where 1989's "Field of Dreams" movie was filmed.

Plans for the site, which were revealed Thursday, include building youth baseball and softball fields, dormitories, and a hotel, among other additions, the Chicago Tribune reported. The project, which is headed up by White Sox Hall of Famer Frank Thomas, was funded through a private investment of $80 million.

"I am grateful for all that the game of baseball gave me throughout my career," Thomas said, according to People. "And now I am proud and excited to lead a team that is building opportunities for players, fans, and families to enjoy our national pastime and for teams to train and compete."

The Chicago Tribune reported that, based on architectural renderings, the goal is to develop by 2025 nine new competition fields across a cornfield from the preserved film set and establish an indoor training facility, a concert amphitheater, an RV park, jogging trails and a park that can be accessed by people with disabilities.

CEO Dan Evans assured that the "Field of Dreams" film set, which has for years been a low-key tourist attraction, will remain untouched.

"We will keep it pristine," he said, according to the Chicago Tribune. "That’s our goal — to take this amazing venue and just enhance it. We’re not going to detract from it. It’s a great tourist destination. Now we’re going to have baseball, softball, music, hotel, you name it."

The property, which includes the film set and surrounding 193 acres, was acquired in 2011 by investors. Their intentions were to turn the property into a youth baseball hub but were met with unhappy neighboring property owners who threatened lawsuits out of concern over the idea of more traffic and visitors to the area.

Rick Heidner, an investor in the project, said he did not expect there to be any further opposition to the project.

"There’s nothing that’s going to stop us at this point unless somebody tries to put some kind of a block on [the plan], but we don’t see anything happening," he said, according to the Chicago Tribune. "I don’t believe we’re asking for any variances ... it seems like the community, or 99% of the community, has very much embraced it."