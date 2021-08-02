Musician Fetty Wap's Daughter Dead at 4

Rapper Fetty Wap's four-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell, has died.

Her mother, Turquoise Miami, confirmed the news Saturday on Instagram.

"This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius," wrote alongside a video of Lauren in a swimming pool. "If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'I love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip💔," she added.

It is unclear how Lauren died but Rap-Up suggests that she had been sick for a month and died in her sleep.

Fetty Wap did not directly comment on Lauren's death but he did dedicate his Rolling Loud performance to her.

"LoLo daddy did that shit for you last night baby girl," he wrote in his Instagram Story.

Fetty Wap is also father to Aydin, 10, Zaviera, 6, Khari, 5, Amani, 5, and Zy, who was born in 2018. He has faced criticism for his parenting, but Turquoise fervently defended him.

"The internet had very negative energy towards our child which bought me distress reading, so please stop any negativity towards him," she said, according to Rap-Up. "Lauren love her daddy too just like she love me and he mourning hard just like me."

Aydin's mother, Ariel Reese, has also defended Fetty Wap in the past, explaining that although he was away on tour most of the time, he was still a good father.

"Parenting is difficult in general, but what’s really hard is trying to catch him when his son wants to talk to him because he's constantly on the go, from studios sessions to performances catching flights and time changes depending on where he is," she told Tanea Moniquex. "But when he does have down time he always answers back and with the way technology is today we are able to FaceTime each other which is a big help."

Fetty Wap also experienced loss in October when his younger brother died.

"Stop asking me am I ok…No TF I'm not Ok," the rapper wrote in his Instagram Story at the time, according to People.

"I done lost so many n— that s— was almost starting to feel normal…but lil brother man it feel like 2017 all over again this same feeling," Fetty Wap continued. "I know ya slogan 'don't cry for me slide for me' I just don't know what ima tell my nephew when he ask me why I ain't make sure you was ok…"

