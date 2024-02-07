Felicity Huffman 'Still Processing' College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman is opening up about life after the college admissions scandal, and the 11 days she spent in prison for her involvement.

"How I am is kind of a loaded question," the actor, 61, shared with the Guardian while reflecting on the ordeal in an interview published Tuesday.

"As long as my kids are well and my husband is well, I feel like I'm well," she continued, further admitting to not having worked much since her release from prison.

"I did a pilot for ABC recently that didn't get picked up. It's been hard," Huffman said.

"Sort of like your old life died and you died with it," she continued.

"I'm lucky enough to have a family and love and means, so I had a place to land."

According to Deadline, the pilot was a spinoff of "The Good Doctor" titled "The Good Lawyer."

Huffman also appeared in an ABC comedy pilot where she portrayed the owner of a minor league baseball team, but it was not greenlit for a full series.

The "Desperate Housewives" star paid $15,000 to have her daughter's SAT answers falsified. She served 11 days in jail for the scheme in October, 2019. Huffman's husband, William H. Macy, was not charged for any wrongdoing.

Huffman broke her silence on the ordeal last December in an interview with A BC-7 Eyewitness News .

"People assume that I went into this looking for a way to cheat the system and making proverbial criminal deals in back alleys, but that was not the case. I worked with a highly recommended college counselor named Rick Singer," Huffman said, referring to the ringleader of the scheme. He was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison in January.

"I worked with him for a year and trusted him implicitly," she continued.

"And he recommended programs and tutors and he was the expert. And after a year, he started to say, 'Your daughter is not going to get into any of the colleges that she wants to.' And so, I believed him," she said.

Huffman placed the blame on Singer.

"When he slowly started to present the criminal scheme, it seemed like — and I know this seems crazy at the time — that that was my only option to give my daughter a future," she said.

"I know hindsight is 20/20 but it felt like I would be a bad mother if I didn't do it. So, I did it. It felt like I had to give my daughter a chance at a future," she said. "And so it was sort of like my daughter's future, which meant I had to break the law."

Huffman did not tell her daughter Sophia Grace Macy about the scheme. Sophia retook the SAT and got into Carnegie Mellon University.