FedEx Driver Axed for Refusing Deliveries to Supporters of Biden, Harris and BLM

A FedEx driver was fired after posting a viral TikTok video saying he refused to deliver to homes supporting President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris or Black Lives Matter.

Vincent Paterno first sparked outrage earlier this month when he posted the video showing him sitting in his van wearing a FedEx uniform.

"What's up TikTok? Just wanted to come on here and let all you know, if you don't have a flag in front of your house, and if you have a Joe Biden, Kamala f--king camel toe posted up in front of your house, Black Lives Matter — I will not deliver your s---," he said. "I will not deliver your s---. I will bring that back to the station. And I will keep doing that s---. Have a good day."

Responding to the video, a spokesperson from FedEx confirmed that Paterno no longer worked for the company.

"We are appalled by the behavior depicted in this video, which does not reflect the views of FedEx," the spokesperson told TooFab. "This individual is no longer providing service on behalf of the company."

Paterno's video amassed over 74K views and more than 3K comments, mostly from TikTok users slamming him. Among the top comments on his post are: "You about to lose your job," "How are you 40 acting like this?" and "That’s literally a crime?" Another user tagged the FBI and wrote, "This man just admitted to withholding mail over political beliefs" while someone else pointed out that, if Paterno were to fall ill and go to the ER, "those doctors, nurses, and people have the right not to help you if they support Biden."

In the comments section, Paterno wrote that he had been trying to get fired but instead got offered the position of operation manager. In a follow-up video posted on Sunday, Paterno claimed her had already told his employer in August that he was resigning and that his last day was about a week before he posted the original video.

