ESPN NFL Reporter Jeff Dickerson Dies at 44 After Cancer Battle

Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago Bears for ESPN, died Tuesday at age 44 after a year-long battle with colon cancer.

The Bears confirmed the news in a statement. "We are absolutely heartbroken to learn of the passing of our friend and colleague Jeff Dickerson," the team said. "Always the consummate professional, JD took a great deal of pride in his coverage of the Bears for 20 years.

"He was a true professional and even better person. JD always was one of the first media members to the press box on gameday, with a hello and a smile that could brighten anyone’s day. He was one of kind, and will be truly missed."

Dickerson began covering the Bears for ESPN in 2001, the team noted. He and Jonathan Hood also co-hosted "Dickerson and Hood" on the station. Additionally, Dickerson worked as a sports reporter for ABC Channel 7 in Chicago and served as a TV analyst for Loyola's men's basketball.

In 2019, his wife, Caitlin, died from melanoma. The couple leaves behind their 11-year-old son, Parker.

"JD was one of the most positive people you will ever meet," ESPN deputy NFL editor Heather Burns said in a statement. "We all got together in October for an event, and there he was lifting our spirits and assuring us he was going to beat cancer. That’s just who he was. We are holding Jeff’s family, and especially his son, Parker, in our prayers."

Fellow Bears team reporter Lauren Screeden also remembered Dickerson on Twitter.

"Heartbroken to hear of the passing of @DickersonESPN. An incredibly talented journalist and an even better person. His compassion for others was second to none and we should all be a little more like JD. Praying for his son and all who love him," she tweeted.

"Eternally optimistic, gracious, humble, kind, and a pro, Jeff Dickerson was loved by everyone. Always smiling, always hopeful. He helped me through some tough times, and I am saddened about our loss. Condolences to his son Parker and his family. Much love JD," tweeted Bears play-by-play announcer Jeff Joniak.

"So sad about @DickersonESPN, universally respected, admired and liked," added Dan Pompei, also of The Athletic. "He leaves us all better for having known him. May the road rise up to meet you, my friend."