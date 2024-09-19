Eric Roberts Apologizes to Estranged Sister Julia Roberts

Eric Roberts has apologized to his estranged sister Julia Roberts for comments he previously made about being the reason why his sister and daughter made it as an actor.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2018, Eric declared, "If it wasn't for me, there would be no Julia Roberts and no Emma Roberts as celebrities, as actresses, and I'm very proud of that."

He has now walked back on those remarks while reflecting on his life and career in his new memoir "Runaway Train: Or the Story of My Life So Far."

"I hope Julia will accept this public apology," Eric, who previously battled with drug addiction, wrote, according to People. "It was an asinine thing to have said."

He went on to state that his relationships with Julia and their other sister, Lisa Roberts Gillan, were directly affected by his drug addiction.

"I wouldn't be surprised if they suffered from PTSD from when it was dangerous to be around me," he wrote. "Lisa and Julia needed love and protection — instead they got fear and uncertainty."

Eric added that the "biggest consequence" of his addiction struggles was "losing" his daughter Emma, 33, who he shares with ex Kelly Cunningham.

Emma was a baby when they separated. Julia stood by Kelly during the legal fight for custody against Eric. People noted that although Eric's book doesn't delve into the specifics, he supports Julia's choices in the matter.

"I imagine I will remain as Julia's brother and Emma Roberts' dad for the rest of my life," he wrote. "I'd like to make good on that, to move aside proudly and with grace. That's part of the reason for writing the book."

Emma followed in her family's footsteps and pursued a career in acting. And while she has not spoken much to her father, she has made him proud.

"I'm in love with my daughter's work these days," Eric said during an appearance on Still Here Hollywood in July, according to E! News. "I can't believe how great she's become. I'm so proud of her I can't see straight."