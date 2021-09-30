Eminem Serves Customers at His Restaurant Opening

Eminem fans were stunned when the rapper arrived at the opening of his new downtown Detroit restaurant, "Mom’s Spaghetti," and began to serve customers.

The eatery opened its doors on Wednesday and although Eminem was not expected to make an appearance, he drove up in a car and soon appeared in the serving window, handing out spaghetti, meatballs, and other Italian foods on his menu. According to reports, some fans had been queuing outside the restaurant for several hours before it was scheduled to officially open. Their patience paid off when they were called over to the serving window to find Eminem standing there.

"This has been my dream my whole life," Erin Farrer of Detroit, who got to meet the rapper, told The Detroit News. She "bawled her eyes out" when he signed her container of Mom's Spaghetti.

Brendan Linden was another fan who got to meet Eminem and several hours later said he was still "totally starstruck."

"It was really nice being around everybody who likes the same artist," he added.

The restaurant has been named after the opening lyrics in one of Eminem's most famous songs, "Lose Yourself," which featured in the "8 Mile" film. The idea to establish a permanent restaurant was based upon the success of temporary pop-up spaghetti initiatives run by team Eminem and Union Joints restaurant group.

"The previous pop-ups were really a test for us to determine whether there was enthusiasm for a regularly-occurring Mom’s Spaghetti spot that would be open all year long," said Eminem’s manager, Paul Rosenberg, according to The Washington Post. The response at the opening of the star’s "pasta operation" had been "overwhelmingly positive," he noted.

Commenting on the success of the restaurant and its token pasta dish, Curt Catallo, co-owner of Union Joints, told The Detroit News that it "started as a crazy experiment" and that the dish was actually conceptualized to taste like reheated day-old pasta.

"It's scratch sauce that's designed to taste like it's from a jar," Catallo said. "It's great pasta that we cook the night before, and reheat in a wok, like you're reheating it on a stove the next day. We wanted to make the best leftover pasta ever, from scratch."

