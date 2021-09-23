'Elvira' Actress Cassandra Peterson Reveals Same-Sex Relationship

"Elvira, Mistress of the Dark" star Cassandra Peterson has come out publicly, sharing for the first time that she has been in a relationship with a woman for over 19 years.

The actress made the revelation in her new memoir, "Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark," which was released Tuesday. In the book, Peterson describes how her relationship with a woman named Teresa "T" Wierson, who she first met as a trainer at the gym, developed into more than just a friendship.

They got to know each other after Peterson went through a divorce from her husband Mark Pierson, with whom she shares a daughter, Sadie. At the time, Wierson had also exited a relationship and one day arrived at her doorstep with "no place to go," according to Entertainment Weekly.

Peterson recalled feeling a "huge relief" that Wierson was there during a tough time and noticed she "began to feel happier" than she had in years. Then one night she "felt compelled to kiss her — on the mouth." Things changed after that night and they have remained in a stable and loving relationship ever since.

"I'm happy and relieved to finally allow our secret to see the light of day," Peterson wrote, explaining that she was apprehensive to open up about her relationship to her fans because of how they may react.

"So I worried that if I announced I was no longer living the 'straight life,' my fans would feel lied to, call me a hypocrite, and abandon me," she continued.

Peterson also spoke about joining the LGBTQ+ community in an interview with the Orange County Register.

"Keeping a secret doesn’t feel good," she said. "I’m glad to have it out there. I mean, it does worry me. I have moments where I go, 'Maybe people won’t like me anymore’ and ‘Maybe I won’t get work anymore.' It’s ridiculous to think that, but I have friends who are gay and have come out of the closet and it affected their work, relationships and their life. So it’s not so far-fetched to be worried. But on the other side of that, it’s so draining keeping it a secret. It’s not good for you, it’s not good for us. It sucks the energy out of you."

Peterson went on to describe her sexuality as fluid, explaining that she has never thought of herself as gay as she still felt attracted to men.

"I just met this particular person, and I fell in love," she added.

