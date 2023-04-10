×
Musk Paints Over 'W' on Twitter Headquarters Sign

By    |   Monday, 10 April 2023 11:21 AM EDT

Elon Musk appears determined to have the sign outside Twitter's San Francisco headquarters changed to say "Titter."

Musk, Twitter CEO, on Sunday posted a photo showing that the "W" was painted in white so that it would blend with the background. 

"Our landlord at SF HQ says we're legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove 'w', so we painted it background color. Problem solved!" Musk wrote in a caption with the image.

This comes after previous attempts to change the Twitter sign to read "Titter." On Thursday, Twitter user William LeGate posted a photo of the sign with the W obscured. 

"Elon Musk, in a remarkable show of maturity, has removed the W from Twitter's logo outside their San Francisco HQ," LeGate wrote in his tweet. 

This is not the first time Musk has made mention of the proposed name change. According to Gizmodo, last year Musk polled his followers over whether he should change Twitter’s name to "Titter."

Musk has had a longstanding feud with the San Francisco building's landlord, SRI Nine Market Square LLC, which sued Twitter for reportedly not paying rent of roughly $3.4 million a month in December and January for the headquarters' premises, according to Insider.

Separately, since taking over Twitter, Musk has made several drastic changes to the company's San Francisco headquarters. Earlier this year he made headlines after he sold hundreds of office items, including kitchen appliances, furniture, and office plants, via auction by Heritage Global Partners.

Nick Dove, a representative for HGP, told Fortune that the auction did not relate to the finances of the company.

"They've sold for 44 billion, and we're selling a couple of chairs and desks and computers," Dove told Fortune. "So if anyone genuinely thinks that the revenue from selling a couple computers and chairs will pay for the mountain there, then they're a moron." 

