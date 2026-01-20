Ellen DeGeneres Praises Protesters, Sparks Online Fury

Ellen DeGeneres sparked backlash this week after posting a video supporting protesters in Minneapolis and condemning violence against demonstrators.

The comedian and former talk show host shared the message on Instagram as protests tied to immigration enforcement erupted in the city.

While she praised what she described as peaceful demonstrations, her comments quickly drew criticism, with some questioning her involvement in U.S. political issues after her move to the U.K. after the 2024 presidential election.

"I just wanted to say I am so sorry for what is happening in Minneapolis and our country, really, but specifically Minneapolis right now," DeGeneres said in the video.

DeGeneres said Minneapolis holds personal meaning for her because she filmed her 2024 Netflix comedy special, "Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval," there. She said she chose the city because of its reputation and atmosphere.

"I shot it there because they say it's the happiest city in America. And I found that to be true," she said.

DeGeneres went on to voice support for demonstrators while emphasizing peaceful protest and expressing concern for those who have been injured.

"So my thoughts and my prayers are going out to everyone. And I'm proud of everyone who's protesting peacefully, and I am sorry for anyone who has been hurt just for protesting, for doing what you should be doing," she said.

The remarks prompted a wave of responses on social media.

"Ellen has no clue what's going on out there," one commenter wrote.

Another said, "Our country???? Where does she live again?"

Another criticized her comments as divisive, writing, "Ellen, please stop spreading hatred. Stop trying to divide and destroy our country. I'm a democrat and I represent the Democrats that don't want to divide and destroy our country."

Another pushed back on her description of the demonstrations, stating, "You don't get to have a say anymore. And they are not protesting, they are rioting."

DeGeneres and her wife, actor Portia de Rossi, relocated from the U.S. in 2024 after DeGeneres concluded her final American stand-up tour, which followed the end of her long-running daytime talk show.

The couple bought a home in the Cotswolds and initially planned to split their time between the U.K. and U.S. Comments by DeGeneres last year suggested that plan changed after the presidential election.

During a July appearance at the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham, she appeared onstage with broadcaster Richard Bacon. Asked if reports linking their move to President Donald Trump's reelection were accurate, she replied, "Yes," according to the BBC.

She told the audience the couple arrived in the U.K. one day before the election and learned of the result the following morning.

"We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in,'" DeGeneres said. "And we're like, 'We're staying here.'"