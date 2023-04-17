×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: edward koren | new yorker | cartoonist

Longtime New Yorker Cartoonist Edward Koren Dies

Monday, 17 April 2023 11:02 AM EDT

Edward Koren, a longtime cartoonist for The New Yorker magazine, known for his hairy, huminoid creatures, has died. He was 87.

Koren died of lung cancer on Friday in Brookfield, Vermont, according to his wife, Curtis Koren.

Edward Koren created more than 1,000 cartoons of the long-snouted creatures for The New Yorker, including covers, since the 1960s. He also wrote and illustrated books and served as Vermont's second cartoonist laureate for three years. Koren said he never ran out of material, often writing down what he heard people say as fodder for his art.

"What captures my attention is all the human theater around me. I can never quite believe my luck in stumbling upon riveting mini-dramas taking place within earshot (and eyeshot), a comedy of manners that seems inexhaustible," he wrote about his exhibition at Columbia University in 2010.

Koren, who was born in New York City, moved to Vermont more than 30 years ago to the tiny village of Brookfield, where he served as a volunteer firefighter.

His most recent book, "Koren In the Wild," published in 2018, features cartoons spanning about 40 years, poking fun at country and city dwellers.

"I love how he skates right on the edge. He shows us how ridiculous and how precious we can all be without at all offending anybody," Karen Mittelman, then executive director of the Vermont Arts Council, said at the time.

Koren told The Associated Press that he was fond of a quotation by Lily Tomlin that basically says no matter how cynical you get, it's impossible to keep up.

"And I can't keep up," he said in 2018. "There's always something where your jaw drops."

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Edward Koren, a longtime cartoonist for The New Yorker magazine, known for his hairy, huminoid creatures, has died. He was 87.
edward koren, new yorker, cartoonist
278
2023-02-17
Monday, 17 April 2023 11:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved