Eddie Murphy Slams David Spade's 'Racist' SNL Joke About Him

Eddie Murphy is revisiting his longstanding feud with David Spade, criticizing the comedian for a joke made on "Saturday Night Live" back in 1995.

At the time, Spade, 59, commented on the show that Murphy's career was failing after his movie "Vampire in Brooklyn" flopped at the box office. During the "Weekend Update" segment, Spade said, "Look children, it's a falling star. Make a wish," referring to Murphy, according to Page Six.

Appearing on The New York Times' "The Interview" podcast Saturday, Murphy, 63, opened up about the diss, which he said felt deeply personal.

"Most people that get off that show, they don’t go on and have these amazing careers. It was personal," he said, Page Six noted.

"It was like, 'Yo, how could you do that?' My career? Really? A joke about my career? So I thought that was a cheap shot. And it was kind of, I thought — I felt it was racist," Murphy continued.

"The show would have been off the air if I didn't go back on the show, and now you got somebody from the cast making a crack about my career? And I know that he can't just say that.

"A joke has to go through these channels. So the producers thought it was OK to say that. And all the people that have been on that show, you've never heard nobody make no joke about anybody's career."

Spade previously spoke about the saga, writing in his memoir, "Almost Interesting," that Murphy confronted him, saying, "David Spade, who the [expletive] do you think you are?"

"Honestly? Who. The [expletive] Going after ME?? You dumb [expletive]! I'm off-limits, don’t you know that? You wouldn't have a job if it weren't for me. Talking [expletive] about me??" he reportedly told the comedian.

Spade went on to admit in his book that he harbored regrets over his comments so he "took [his] beating."