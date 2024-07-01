WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: eddie murphy | david spade | snl | joke

Eddie Murphy Slams David Spade's 'Racist' SNL Joke About Him

By    |   Monday, 01 July 2024 12:57 PM EDT

Eddie Murphy is revisiting his longstanding feud with David Spade, criticizing the comedian for a joke made on "Saturday Night Live" back in 1995.

At the time, Spade, 59, commented on the show that Murphy's career was failing after his movie "Vampire in Brooklyn" flopped at the box office. During the "Weekend Update" segment, Spade said, "Look children, it's a falling star. Make a wish," referring to Murphy, according to Page Six.

Appearing on The New York Times' "The Interview" podcast Saturday, Murphy, 63, opened up about the diss, which he said felt deeply personal.

"Most people that get off that show, they don’t go on and have these amazing careers. It was personal," he said, Page Six noted.

"It was like, 'Yo, how could you do that?' My career? Really? A joke about my career? So I thought that was a cheap shot. And it was kind of, I thought — I felt it was racist," Murphy continued. 

"The show would have been off the air if I didn't go back on the show, and now you got somebody from the cast making a crack about my career? And I know that he can't just say that.

"A joke has to go through these channels. So the producers thought it was OK to say that. And all the people that have been on that show, you've never heard nobody make no joke about anybody's career."

Spade previously spoke about the saga, writing in his memoir, "Almost Interesting," that Murphy confronted him, saying, "David Spade, who the [expletive] do you think you are?"

"Honestly? Who. The [expletive] Going after ME?? You dumb [expletive]! I'm off-limits, don’t you know that? You wouldn't have a job if it weren't for me. Talking [expletive] about me??" he reportedly told the comedian. 

Spade went on to admit in his book that he harbored regrets over his comments so he "took [his] beating."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Eddie Murphy is revisiting his longstanding feud with David Spade, criticizing the comedian for a joke made on "Saturday Night Live" back in 1995.
eddie murphy, david spade, snl, joke
317
2024-57-01
Monday, 01 July 2024 12:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved