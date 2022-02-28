DWTS Alum Chmerkovskiy Trying to Leave Ukraine After Arrest

In a video posted to Instagram, Dancing with the Stars alumnus Maksim Chmerkovskiy said that he is trying to leave Ukraine after being arrested.

The Ukrainian-born pro dancer announced he is going to start getting out of the country as the Russian invasion continues.

"I'm going to try and make my way out, I'm going to start making my way towards the border, Chmerkovskiy said. "I have options. Just a little nervous but I think it's going to be alright. I know it's going to be OK."

The DWTS personality has been posting updates to his Instagram account since the Russian assault on Ukraine began last week and asked his followers not to panic if he isn't able to give frequent updates.

"A lot of fighting everywhere. The streets are crazy," he said.

Though he did not provide any details, Chmerkovskiy said his decision to leave the country was prompted by a "reality check" after being arrested.

In a previous post, he said he felt fortunate to have a U.S. passport.

"I know that at the very least, I have a chance," the performing artist said. "I have a passport and I have a way out. A lot of people do not."

"What I'm realizing is that my friends whose kids are here, whose moms, dads are here and elderly people who are here, they can't just escape," Chmerkovskiy continued emotionally.

Chmerkovskiy won the DWTS competition in 2014 and met his wife, fellow pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd, before leaving the show in 2018, according to CBS News.

He was on location in Kyiv filming the country's version of World of Dance when Russia launched its invasion.

Chmerovskiy's representative told ABC News that Murgatroyd and the couple's 5-year-old son are not with him in Ukraine.

Murgatroyd posted to her official Instagram account last week asking for "prayers" for her husband.

"I don't usually ask these things from my social media network, however, today is extremely hard and the next few will be even harder," she wrote. "My pain is overwhelming and I'm struggling, but you sending your positive light and love to him would mean the world to me."

She added that her husband is currently "safe" and asked that people "pray that he comes home soon."