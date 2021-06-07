'Duck Dynasty' Star Bella Robertson Marries Jacob Mayo

"Duck Dynasty" star Bella Robertson has officially married Jacob Mayo.

The pair tied the knot on Saturday, six months after announcing their engagement. Bella shared the news Monday on Instagram.

"6.5.21 was easily the best day of my life. i love you forever and ever," she captioned two photos from her wedding.

"Soooo beautiful!! I love you two!!!" Bella's mother, Korie Robertson, commented on the post.

Bella and Mayo had been dating for six months before announcing their engagement at the end of November on social media.

"i was thankful for you yesterday, i am thankful for you today, and now i get to be thankful for you for the rest of my life! i am blown away by Gods goodness and grace. @jacobdmayo lets get married!! i love you forever," Bella wrote.

Mayo also shared the news on his Instagram account.

"Engaged! Bella is many things to me. She is my best friend. She is the person I can lean on in any problem with no judgment. But with the honest truth when I’m acting out," he wrote.

"She loves Jesus. She holds me to a higher standard that she doesn’t let waver. She unconditionally loves me whether I’m doing what she likes or the opposite side of the spectrum. She’s the one for me forever. She’s my everything. I thank God for her."

Their wedding comes just over three weeks after Sadie Robertson and husband Christian Huff welcomed their first child, Honey James Huff, into the world.

"we saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey," Sadie captioned a photo of herself, Huff, and the latest edition to the "Duck Dynasty" family, all cuddling together in a hospital bed. "the pure goodness of God. story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness," she added.

Sadie announced that she was pregnant in October. Since then she has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram and wrote candidly about her experience battling COVID-19 early in her pregnancy, revealing that she had landed in the hospital.

"I’m not going to lie, this has been one of the most challenging things," she wrote. "I got Covid-19 and ended up getting very sick. I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I’ve definitely struggled through this one!"

