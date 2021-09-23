Duane 'Dog' Chapman Weds Sixth Wife

Duane "Dog" Chapman has married his sixth wife, Francie Frane.

The pair wed in front of 100 of their closest friends and family members at an intimate ceremony held on Sept. 2 in Colorado Springs, the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.

In his vows, Chapman told Frane that theirs was a "match made in heaven" and that he would "love you every day until I die."

"I will love you, guard you and protect you. I love you more than I do myself, Francie. I will love you more than any man ever has," he added.

Frane said in her vows, "What I thought was the end was just the very beginning. We have walked alongside each other through one of the hardest things we could ever face in this life and through that we've found an incredible friendship and inner strength we didn't know we have. I will walk alongside you to the ends of the earth and back and be your loyal wife, your best friend and your biggest fan."

The pair met shortly after Frane's husband, Bob, passed away from cancer six months before Chapman’s wife Beth died in June 2019. They helped each other get through their grief and eventually started dating.

In a 2020 interview with The Sun, Chapman admitted he was initially reluctant to start a relationship because "hitting on widows" was "not cool" but they shared chemistry from the first day they met. Then he remembered a conversation he had with God shortly after Beth's death. One night he was driving home when he began feeling "really depressed" and "alone." He decided to pull over on the side of the road to speak to God.

"I got all these girls sending me pictures without their shirts on I'm like, 'Oh my God, what am I going to do?'" he said. "So I said 'I've got to have somebody Lord, Beth is up there partying in Heaven and I'm down here balling my eyes out here every single day. Lord I need more.'"

Chapman said he left it in God's hands and a few weeks later he met Frane.

Many of their family members have embraced their relationship, and marriage, however Chapman's daughter Bonnie and step-daughter Cicily were not invited to the wedding, and it has caused some tension.

"My only guess or idea would be that he’s just not really on the same path as me and my sister," Cicily told TMZ when she revealed that she was not invited.

"What I’m seeing personally is just my dad is having a hard time dealing with the fact that maybe he’s not going to be able to replace my mom and that me and Bonnie bring a lot out from my mom and he sees our mom in us," she continued. "I feel like that scares him. Yes, he can move on. Yes, he can get married again – that’s not the problem. I just think he’s too scared that we remind him too much of my mother."

