Drew Barrymore Announces Talk Show Return Amid Strike

Drew Barrymore announced the latest season of her daytime talk show, which will soon return in accordance with the rules of the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes.

In May, the actor opted to step down as host of the MTV Film and TV Awards as a show of support to the striking WGA members.

"It had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television," Barrymore, 48, wrote in a statement on Instagram that announced the return of her show. "It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers."

She also clarified that "The Drew Barrymore Show" concluded its last season on April 20 and never had to shut down due to the writers' strike.

"However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me," Barrymore wrote.

"I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time."

The Writers Guild of America responded to Barrymore's statement, saying in a statement on social media that the show's return was a violation of the WGA strike rules.

"The @DrewBarrymoreTV Show is a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers," the statement read. "The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' is a violation of WGA strike rules."

However, Variety noted that Barrymore's role as a performer on "The Drew Barrymore Show" is not in contravention of the existing strike regulations as the syndicated daytime program, distributed by CBS, operates under a distinct SAG-AFTRA contract that is separate from the one currently under dispute.

The contract governing talk shows, game shows, variety shows, and soap operas was renewed and approved by union members in 2022.