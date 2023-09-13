Drew Barrymore Dropped as Host of National Book Awards

Actor Drew Barrymore was dropped as host of the U.S. National Book Awards, set to take place Friday, after revealing the return to her TV show during the ongoing Hollywood strike.

The National Book Foundation announced the news Tuesday in a statement to BBC.

"The National Book Awards is an evening dedicated to celebrating the power of literature, and the incomparable contributions of writers to our culture," the statement read. "In light of the announcement that The Drew Barrymore Show will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms Barrymore's invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony [in New York]."

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike in May due to concerns about pay, conditions, and AI use. In July, actors joined in support of the writers.

At the onset of the strike, Barrymore, 48, stepped down as the host of the MTV Film and TV Awards to support the WGA members. But she said she made "the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me."

"I own this choice," she added.

Barrymore also said the show would not break strike rules by promoting affected TV shows or films.

"I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience," she said.

The Writers Guild of America responded to Barrymore's statement, saying in a statement on social media that the show's return was a violation of the WGA strike rules.

"The @DrewBarrymoreTV Show is a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers," the statement read. "The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' is a violation of WGA strike rules."

However, Variety noted that Barrymore's role as a performer on "The Drew Barrymore Show" is not in contravention of the existing strike regulations as the syndicated daytime program, distributed by CBS, operates under a distinct SAG-AFTRA contract that is separate from the one currently under dispute.

The contract governing talk shows, game shows, variety shows, and soap operas was renewed and approved by union members in 2022.