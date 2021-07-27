Donny Osmond Revisits Teen Idol Years: 'I Was Just So Lonely'

Donny Osmond is revisiting his "lonely" teenage years as a star.

The singer shot to fame in the early 1970s and although the 63-year-old has reached a point in his life where he is happy and content, those early days of his career were pretty isolating, he revealed to Closer Weekly.

"I was just so lonely," he said. "You go back to the early 1970s, and you’ve got literally thousands of screaming girls at those concerts yelling your name, but then you go back to a very quiet hotel or the bus. I learned what loneliness is in life."

Donny’s wife, Debbie Osmond, whom he married in 1978, was his "saving grace," he added.

Fast forward to the present day and Donny is anything but lonely. He is a father of five, a grandfather, and happily married to Debbie, who he often brought up during his interview with Closer Weekly.

"She’s been my saving grace. My confidante and friend," he said, adding that she has been the inspiration behind many of his songs. Now Donny is preparing to take those songs to Las Vegas, where he will be headlining shows in August, Fox News reported.

It will not be the first time he has performed in Sin City. In 2008, he and his sister Marie Osmond shared a residency in Las Vegas. It was meant to run for six weeks but lasted 11 years. Although their time there was special, Donny said it was now time to branch out on his own.

"When we are on stage together, we can come up with improv lines that just crack each other up," he said. "[But] the Donny and Marie show is over. We might get together and do some one-offs, but that was a very special moment in our lives, and now I am on to the next stage."

Donny added that he was "very, very excited" about his forthcoming shows.

"I was about 12 when I decided that this is what I’m going to do for the rest of my life," he said. "I had other options, but this has always been my dream and my goal. To have an opportunity to headline with my own show on the Strip is a lot of pressure, but I’ve been doing this for 60 years and I have a plethora of repertoire."

