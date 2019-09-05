'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Turns to God for Answers: 'I Am so Lonely'

The past few weeks have been tough for Duane "Dog" Chapman, who is still coming to terms with his wife's death.

Earlier this week, the "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star admitted to People that he wished he could take the place of Beth Chapman, who died in June after a battle with cancer.

Now he has opened up about his feelings of loneliness to Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier.

"It's really hard alone, because as soon as you get alone, bam, it hits you. So, I try not to be alone," the 66-year-old said. Duane's family and the show crew have been standing by his side, but he couldn't help but pull away at times. "Sometimes they know I gotta be alone, but it hurts worse or you feel it more when you're all alone."

Rumors recently emerged that Duane had started dating again, but he brushed them off. It's not that he doesn't want to pursue a new relationship, it's just that he doesn't know how long it will take before he might be ready for one.

"Each religion, as I look to God for answers, has a different answer," Duane said, adding that he has found some comfort in his faith.

Duane recently said he would often think about the afterlife in the days leading up to Beth's death, telling Metro.co.uk. that he found solace in the thought that he might see her again in Heaven.

"I hope to God there is a God," Duane said. "I trained myself [to think], 'What would Jesus do?' and I hope I’m not just talking to myself. I hope there is a God and if there is, I’m gonna see my honey again. That’s all we can do is hope."