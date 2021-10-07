×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | Hollywood | Vaccines | disney | designation | sticker | covid 19

Disney to Use Sticker System to Identify On-Set Vaccinated Workers

disney logo in 3d gold
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 07 October 2021 06:09 AM

The Walt Disney Co. is creating a sticker system to distinguish COVID-19 vaccinated workers from unvaccinated workers on its television and movie sets, according to Breitbart.

Fully vaccinated workers in "Zone A," the area closest to the actors, will wear a wristband, while those who are not, won't.

According to a tweet from executive film editor Tatiana Siegel at The Hollywood Reporter, "vaccine debate is tearing Hollywood apart. Case in point: Letitia Wright quietly parted ways w/ her entire US team of reps in wake of backlash over posting a controversial anti-vaxx video in December."

Netflix also has required all actors as well as crew members working in "Zone A" to be vaccinated, but Disney seems to be the first studio to require visible vaccine IDs.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
The Walt Disney Co. is creating a sticker system to distinguish COVID-19 vaccinated workers from unvaccinated workers on its television and movie sets. Fully vaccinated workers in "Zone A," the area closest...
disney, designation, sticker, covid 19, vaccine status
127
2021-09-07
Thursday, 07 October 2021 06:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved