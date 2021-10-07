Disney to Use Sticker System to Identify On-Set Vaccinated Workers

The Walt Disney Co. is creating a sticker system to distinguish COVID-19 vaccinated workers from unvaccinated workers on its television and movie sets, according to Breitbart.

Fully vaccinated workers in "Zone A," the area closest to the actors, will wear a wristband, while those who are not, won't.

According to a tweet from executive film editor Tatiana Siegel at The Hollywood Reporter, "vaccine debate is tearing Hollywood apart. Case in point: Letitia Wright quietly parted ways w/ her entire US team of reps in wake of backlash over posting a controversial anti-vaxx video in December."

Netflix also has required all actors as well as crew members working in "Zone A" to be vaccinated, but Disney seems to be the first studio to require visible vaccine IDs.