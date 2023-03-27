Dick Van Dyke Gives Update After Car Crash: Sore All Over

Dick Van Dyke has provided a health update after recently crashing his car into a gate in Malibu, California, saying that although he was physically hurting, he was okay.

Last week it emerged that the "Mary Poppins" star had sustained "minor injuries" during the accident, which took place on March 15 when the silver 2018 Lexus LS 500 he was driving slid into the structure, according to People. The area had been experiencing record rainfall.

Sources told TMZ that the 97-year-old actor's mouth and nose were bleeding and that he may have sustained a concussion. He was reportedly treated at the scene but not taken to hospital.

When asked by the outlet on Sunday how he was feeling, Van Dyke responded, "Pretty good. I'm sore all over."

He went on to explain to the outlet that "the airbag did not deploy, so I just did a face plant right in the steering wheel, and I have two stitches here. Other than that, it just made me a little numb."

He later joked: "I'm doing okay. I'm 97 — all my friends are dead."

Van Dyke was recently unmasked on the season 9 premiere of "The Masked Singer" in February.

"I had never even seen the show when they asked me. So I checked it out and it looked like a lot of fun," he told People, after his exit from the show. "I was positive they wouldn't be able to guess who I was. And I was right!"

He performed Frank Sinatra's "When You're Smiling," which the star attributes to his wife, Arlene Silver, 51.

"They wanted me to do something current and I know nothing from rock," Van Dyke said, according to People. "So we picked out one which typifies me. She's the one that came up with it, and I liked the song, too."