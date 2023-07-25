David Letterman Seen Bagging Groceries in Iowa

David Letterman has been working at a Hy-Vee grocery store in Iowa.

In a photo posted on the store's Facebook page over the weekend, the former "Late Night with David Letterman" host is seen wearing an apron with a name tag.

"You never know who you'll bump into while shopping the aisles at Hy-Vee," the Facebook caption reads.

A video was also posted to Letterman's Instagram page Sunday in which he is seen telling the store manager that he has "spent a considerable amount of my life in a grocery store in Indianapolis, and it was the last of the singular, independent-owned grocery stores and I loved it.

"And if I can give something back to the marketing community, I would like to do that — but I don't have all day, of course," he added jokingly.

In the video, Letterman is seen walking around the Hy-Vee store, putting groceries into bags, tasting uncooked minestrone soup, and using the store's loudspeaker to tell customers that they can get free celery, but only on that day.

It's reported that Letterman visited Des Moines, Iowa, over the weekend for the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race, where Christian Lundgaard was driving the No. 45 race car. Letterman is a co-owner of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team.

Letterman's shift at the market came days after Lana Del Rey was seen serving customers at a Waffle House restaurant in Alabama.

In a video shared to a fan account on Instagram, the 38-year-old "West Coast" singer is seen interacting with and serving customers while wearing a uniform and her own custom yellow Waffle House name badge.

The same fan account posted several photos on Instagram showing the singer-songwriter as a waitress. One showed her reaching for a coffee pot, while another captured her interacting with customers seated in the restaurant.

Recently, Del Rey was also reportedly seen at a nail salon and a Starbucks in Alabama.

AL.com contacted local recording venues FAME Studios and Muscle Shoals Sound to inquire if the singer had been working on new music, and was informed that she had not.