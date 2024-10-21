Actor Danny Ramirez: Joaquin Phoenix Film Exit 'Disappointing'

Actor Danny Ramirez has admitted it was "definitely disappointing" when Joaquin Phoenix dropped out of Todd Haynes' untitled gay romance period film earlier this year.

The two were set to co-star together in the project, which hinged on Phoenix’s casting, but the actor exited five days before filming was set to begin in Mexico. He did not offer a reason for his departure, but Variety later cited a source as saying he had gotten "cold feet."

Ramirez opened up about the ordeal to the outlet at the Academy Museum Gala Saturday night in Los Angeles.

"It’s definitely disappointing," he commented. "If anything, it just gave me more inspiration to keep driving, keep pushing, and knowing that I’m on the right path and approaching the work the right way. So that’s what I’m excited about."

Phoenix's casting was vital for the film's success and recasting him was not an option. As a result, the entire crew lost their jobs unexpectedly, investors anticipated payments, and losses were estimated to exceed seven figures.

"It’s definitely a very complicated situation," Ramirez said. "The audition process was extensive, and so what I walked away with that was just the artistic validation of throwing down opposite of [Phoenix] in this chemistry read. … There was a moment that I was like, Oh, I’ve arrived as a performer."

Asked if the film could still happen, Ramirez said that he's "been shifting gears to different projects, and so the most recent update is 'hopefully.'"

Amid the scandal, actor James McAvoy recently claimed that he was called in at the last minute to replace Phoenix in the psychological thriller "Split" after the "Joker" star dropped out just before filming began.

"I'm confident enough to think I'll do it better. I'm joking!" he said of replacing the Oscar-winning actor in "Split" during an appearance on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, according to the Independent.

"He's an amazing actor," McAvoy said of Phoenix. "I think he'd give a very different performance to the one I did, but I think he'd give an incredible performance."

Commenting on being cast days before filming commenced, McAvoy added: "Sometimes coming in last minute is the best way."

"I think he ditched it two weeks before they started shooting," he said. "It was really last minute. I had a couple of weeks [to prepare]. Two weeks. The script was well put together so a lot of it was clear what I wanted to do straight away."