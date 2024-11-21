Daniel Craig on Fame: 'Celebrity Kills You'

Actor Daniel Craig voiced his support for singer Chappell Roan, who recently spoke out about the pressures of fame and setting boundaries with fans.

Roan, 26, shot to fame last year after the release of her debut album, "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" but has since been candid about the downside of fame. Her comments have been perceived as inflammatory by some, but Craig did not hesitate to back her in an interview with The New York Times.

"I really admire the guts to say those things," the "James Bond" actor, 56, said. "Celebrity kills you. Really, it's a terrible, terrible thing that can happen and I think you've got to really fight against all of the things that it throws in your face because it's so easy to be tempted."

Being a celebrity, Craig added, is about branding more than art.

"Generating and maintaining that brand is about how much exposure you have," he said.

"Am I a brand?" he asked in response to a question about whether he felt pressure to be more of a brand. "You have to do social media, and I can't do that. I even regret emails I send."

Roan previously spoke out against fans who feel they have a right to demand a photo or a hug when encountering her. She has also been outspoken about the issues of harassment and what she describes as fans' "predatory" behavior.

"I don't care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous,” she said in a TikTok video in August, according to Us Weekly. "I don't care that it's normal. I don't care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, the career field I've chosen. That does not make it OK. That doesn't make it normal. It doesn't mean I want it. It doesn't mean that I like it.”

Roan added: "I don't want whatever the [expletive] you think you're supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity. I don't give a [expletive] if you think it's selfish of me to say no for a photo, or for your time, or for a hug. It's weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online or you listen to the art they make.”