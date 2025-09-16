Hall of Fame QB Dan Marino Opens Up About Liver Disease

Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino disclosed that he has been managing liver disease for nearly two decades, saying lifestyle changes have improved his health outlook.

In an interview with People magazine, Marino said he was diagnosed with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, or MASH, after a routine checkup in 2007. The condition, previously known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver.

"I started feeling a little fatigued," Marino, 64, said. "The doctors right away said that can be reversible, it can be taken care of, but mainly for me, they were saying, like, 'You gotta work out. You got to lose weight.'"

MASH can lead to inflammation and liver damage if untreated, though physicians often recommend weight loss, regular exercise, and dietary changes to manage the disease, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Marino said he has followed that guidance by increasing his workouts and changing his eating habits.

"Cut back on the wine and pizza and candy, ice cream, those kind of things," he said. "It's just making some of those adjustments. I think it's gonna get better and better and better."

The former Miami Dolphins quarterback has dealt with the condition privately since his diagnosis, but said he wanted to share his experience to highlight the importance of health awareness. He noted that consistent changes to his routine have helped improve his energy levels.

Marino played 17 seasons for the Dolphins before retiring in 2000. At the time, he was the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (61,361), completions (4,967), and touchdown passes (420), USA Today reported. He was the league's Most Valuable Player in 1984, earned nine Pro Bowl selections, and was the first quarterback to throw for more than 5,000 yards in a season.

He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005 on his first year of eligibility.

Liver disease has become more widely recognized in the United States, with MASH considered one of the most common chronic liver conditions. Experts say lifestyle changes remain the most effective treatment, as no approved medication currently exists to reverse the disease.

Marino said he remains optimistic about his prognosis. "It's something you can deal with," he told People. "It's just about staying consistent."