Cybill Shepherd Opens Up About Ending Long Feud With Bruce Willis

Cybill Shepherd said she has finally made peace with her co-stars Bruce Willis and Christine Baranski, putting an end to years of rumored on-set tension.

In an interview with People while promoting her new stage show, "Queen of the Lucky Club," the 75-year-old actor said she reconnected with Willis before his public disclosure of aphasia and retirement from acting.

"Yes, I'm very grateful for that," Shepherd said. "Yeah, it was time."

Shepherd and Willis co-starred in the ABC hit "Moonlighting," which aired from 1985 to 1989 and followed a former model and a detective running a private investigation agency.

Tensions between the stars often made tabloid headlines.

Shepherd once called Willis "a jerk" in interviews, while acknowledging the pair had flirted when they first met.

Appearing on "The Arsenio Hall Show" in 1990, Willis dismissed the idea of a reunion.

"I don't think so. Not right now, anyway," he said at the time. "Look, 'Moonlighting' was a very good show for me, and I had a lot of fun doing it. It reached a point where it was no longer fun."

After Willis' diagnosis became public, Shepherd shared her support in an interview with Extra.

"I just have to say one thing about Bruce. No one else was ever considered for the part when he walked in the room," she said of his role in "Moonlighting."

She also described their on-set chemistry.

"My temperature went up 10 degrees. That meant two things to me: one, I was very attracted to him, two, I would never act on it, 'cause we were both very attracted to each other."

"I will always love Bruce," she said,

Shepherd also addressed her past rift with Baranski, who co-starred with her in the CBS sitcom "Cybill" from 1995 to 1998.

The show followed an aging actress' efforts to revive her career, with Baranski portraying her outspoken best friend.

In her 2000 memoir "Cybill Disobedience," Shepherd described Baranski as "unfriendly."

Baranski later acknowledged "issues" between them but declined to elaborate, telling The Guardian in 2022, "I have never publicly gone into that. Yes, there were issues, but I prefer to take the higher ground and say, 'look, that show gave me so much.'"

Now, the tension is over, Shepherd said.

"We're good now," she told People.

Asked how they moved past their differences, she replied, "Just a talk and be real open-hearted with each other."

"Queen of the Lucky Club," produced by Chris Isaacson Presents, features Shepherd performing songs, sharing behind-the-scenes stories, and revisiting key moments from her career.