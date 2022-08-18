Iowa Man Accused of Shooting Sleeping Wife With Crossbow

An Iowa man was charged with attempted murder after he shot his wife with a crossbow while she slept, according to reports.

The incident took place early Wednesday morning in Ottumwa, Iowa, according to ABC News. Police were alerted to a report about a woman, later identified as 68-year-old Lillian Dennison, who had been shot.

According to the Ottumwa Police Department, Lillian Dennison was sleeping on the sofa when her husband, George Dennison, 68, shot her with a crossbow and then fled the scene.

Lillian Dennison was transported to a hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and has since been released. Authorities located George Dennison several hours later in a wooded area. He was arrested and charged with an attempt to commit murder and domestic abuse assault.

No motives for the attack have been revealed. George Dennison is being held in the Wapello County Jail with a $50,000 cash-only bond. It is unclear when he will appear in court, ABC News reported.

The incident comes weeks after a Monroe County man killed himself during a standoff after authorities found his wife's body.

On July 3, police discovered 33-year-old Betty Werner's body covered with bedding and debris off a street in the area, according to KWWL. Her husband, Nathan Werner, was identified as the person responsible.

Authorities located him inside his Lovilla home. Over the next few hours, negotiators and tactical teams tried to get him out of the home, but he refused to leave and eventually killed himself.

The autopsy results confirmed that Betty's death was a homicide from multiple gunshot wounds. Nathan's death was a suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.