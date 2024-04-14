Conor McGregor to Fight Chandler on June 29

Conor McGregor's long-awaited return to UFC action will come June 29 against Michael Chandler in Las Vegas.

While McGregor said earlier this year that the bout would take place then, CEO Dana White made the official announcement late Saturday at UFC 300.

The McGregor-Chandler fight is set to headline UFC 303. They will fight at 170 pounds.

The 35-year-old McGregor (22-6) has not fought since July 10, 2021, when he broke his left tibia and fibula in a bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas. The Irishman's last victory came Jan. 18, 2020, against Donald Cerrone.

The most recent fight for Chandler (23-8) also was against Poirier, and Chandler lost by submission on Nov. 12, 2022. Chandler, 37, signed with the UFC in 2020 after winning the lightweight championship three times with the Bellator promotion.