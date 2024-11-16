WATCH TV LIVE

Prosecutors: Combs Trying to Obstruct Sex Trafficking Case

By    |   Saturday, 16 November 2024 02:49 PM EST

Music mogul Sean Combs is attempting to obstruct his sex trafficking case from behind bars, prosecutors said in a court filing urging a judge to reject his latest bail request, reports ABC News.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to charges that he coerced and abused women for years with the aid of a network of associates and employees, while silencing victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson, and physical beatings, has "has shown repeatedly — even while in custody — that he will flagrantly and repeatedly flout rules in order to improperly impact the outcome of his case. The defendant has shown, in other words, that he cannot be trusted to abide by rules or conditions," prosecutors wrote in a submission that contained redactions.

Combs has reportedly enlisted family members to plan and carry out a social media campaign around his birthday "with the intention of influencing the potential jury in this criminal proceeding," according to prosecutors.

The government also alleged Combs during other calls made clear his intention to anonymously publish information that he thought would help his defense against the charges.

"The defendant's efforts to obstruct the integrity of this proceeding also includes relentless efforts to contact potential witnesses, including victims of his abuse who could provide powerful testimony against him," prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors wrote that it could be inferred from his behavior that Combs wants to blackmail victims and witnesses into silence or into providing testimony helpful to his defense.

Lawyers for Combs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prosecutors said Combs, 55, began breaking rules almost as soon as he was detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after his September arrest.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Music mogul Sean Combs is attempting to obstruct his sex trafficking case from behind bars, prosecutors said in a court filing urging a judge to reject his latest bail request, reports ABC News.
