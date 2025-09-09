Husband of Woman Caught on Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' Speaks Out

The estranged husband of former Astronomer human resources executive Kristin Cabot, has spoken publicly for the first time since she drew widespread attention after appearing on a Coldplay concert kiss-cam with her then-boss.

Andrew Cabot, 61, said through a spokesperson that the couple had already separated before the July 16 concert at Gillette Stadium, where Kristin Cabot was seen embracing Andy Byron, who was Astronomer's CEO at the time.

"We were privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert," the statement, provided to People, read.

Although divorce papers were not filed until Aug. 13, the representative emphasized that "their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening." The statement added that Andrew Cabot "hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they've always valued." It concluded: "No further public comment will be made."

The separation became public after footage of Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron on the stadium's jumbotron circulated widely. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin initially encouraged the crowd to "look at these two" before reacting to their startled response. "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy," Martin remarked on stage. Both Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron resigned from their roles at Astronomer in the weeks that followed.

Andrew Cabot, chief executive of Privateer Rum and heir to a New England distilling fortune, was on a business trip to Japan when the concert incident occurred. He later learned of the viral moment upon returning home. The couple had purchased a $2.2 million coastal New England home only months before.

This marks Andrew Cabot's third divorce. He has two children from a prior marriage. His second ex-wife, Julia Cabot, told the Daily Mail that he confirmed their separation soon after the kiss-cam moment.

"I texted Andrew right after [it] happened, and he said: ‘Her life is nothing to do with me,' and said they were separating," she recalled. She added that acquaintances reacted to the news by texting her the word "karma."

Julia Cabot further suggested her former husband was not emotionally shaken by the incident.

"Personally, I don't think he's affected by what happened at all. I don't think his feelings are hurt. He's probably embarrassed, if anything," she said.

Kristin Cabot, 52, was previously married to Kenneth Thornby, with whom she shares a child. Andy Byron's marriage also came under scrutiny after his wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, removed her married name from social media shortly after the concert.