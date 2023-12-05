Chris Wallace Hit for Comments on Adam Driver's Appearance

Chris Wallace sparked a backlash after telling Adam Driver, "You don't look like the typical movie star."

Wallace, 76, made the remarks during an interview with Driver, 40, for his Max series, "Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?"

Speaking to the actor, Wallace asked Driver how his appearance affected his career.

"I look how I look. I can’t change that, so I guess it helped me," Driver replied, according to the Daily Mail.

"The New Yorker has also called me a horse-face. I remember reading one reviewer [who said], 'His agent probably doesn’t know whether to put him in a movie or the Kentucky Derby,'" Driver continued. "So if you believe the good thing, you have to believe the bad thing. I try to not absorb anything."

It wasn't long before Wallace's comments were met with outrage from Driver's fans.

"Adam Driver handled that poor excuse of a professional interview with class! Chris Wallace is a well grown man that was hating on another grown man on national television," one person stated on social media, according to the Daily Mail.

"Men like chris wallace look like turtles and look at hotties like adam driver and say "why don't you look like robert redford" to their face and it truly shows how f****** dumb men are," another commentor cited by the outlet wrote.

"I don't who the f*** Is Chris Wallace but it's so unrespectful being so rude with an actor of Adam Driver's category, he is one of the most talented male actors and physical gorgeous as inside. Adam Driver and any f****** person in the whole world deserves kindness and respect," a third added, according to the Daily Mail.

Last month, Driver made headlines after he shut down a query from an audience member following a screening of "Ferrari" at the Camerimage Film Festival in Poland.

During the post-screening Q&A in November, Driver was asked, "What do you think about [the] crash scenes? They looked pretty harsh, drastic and, I must say, cheesy for me. What do you think?” according to video posted on social media platform X.

In response, Driver simply said, F*** you, I don’t know? Next question."

Driver accepted the Special EnergaCamerimage Award for an actor at the cinematography-oriented film festival while also introducing "Ferrari," one of the entries in the Camerimage Main Competition, according to Variety.

Driver plays Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann's biographical drama, set in 1957, depicting the sports car magnate's life as his company gears up for the Mille Miglia race. The film also features Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone, Sarah Gadon, and Patrick Dempsey.