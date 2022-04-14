Chris Rock's Brother Kenny Challenges Will Smith to a Boxing Match

Chris Rock's brother, Kenny Rock, has challenged Will Smith to a boxing match.

Kenny has just signed a deal with Celebrity Boxing founder Damon Feldman for a match in Florida on June 11. He does not have an opponent yet and is hoping to take on Will, who hit Chris with an open palm on the stage at the Academy Awards for a joke Chris made about the actor's wife, Jada, and her shaved head, according to TMZ.

"I should get in the ring with Will Smith," Kenny said. "I could take him down ... I'll let the hands do the talking."

Kenny said he had spoken to Chris since the ordeal and he is "doing great." However, Kenny added he did not think that his brother had truly accepted Will's apology. He also spoke about the actor's 10-year ban from the Oscars and all Academy events.

"We have to see if he's actually going to get the 10-year ban," he said. "They might say a 10-year ban and after three years they'll think we may have forgot about it and they'll slide him in there after two years/ three years/ five years. So we have to make sure these people do what they say they're going to do."

Earlier this month Kenny spoke out about the Oscars controversy during an interview with the Los Angeles Times, saying that it ate at him having to see footage of the attack and not be able to intervene.

"Every time I'm watching the videos, it's like a rendition that just keeps going over and over in my head," he said. "My brother was no threat to him, and you just had no respect for him at that moment. You just belittled him in front of millions of people that watch the show."

Kenny insisted that his brother did not know that Jada was battling alopecia — a condition that causes hair loss— which is why she kept her head shaved. If he had known, Kenny said, Chris would not have joked about it.

"The joke was funny," he said. "It wasn't hilarious funny, but I know that if he knew that she had alopecia ... he wouldn't make a joke about that. But he didn't know."