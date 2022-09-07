Chris Pine's Rep Rebuffs Reports of Harry Styles Spitting Incident

Chris Pine addressed "ridiculous" claims that Harry Styles spit on him at the Venice International Film Festival.

Social media has been buzzing with allegations of a feud between the actor and his "Don't Worry Darling" co-star, but a representative for Pine dismissed the rumors in a statement to People.

"This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation," the rep said.

"Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine," the rep continued. "There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

The moment took place during the premiere of "Don't Worry Darling" in Venice, Italy, on Monday. In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, Styles is seen bending over to take a seat next to Pine, who is clapping.

Just before sitting down, Styles' lips are seen moving in a way that many speculated was him spitting. Pine then stops clapping, looks down, raises his eyebrows, and shakes his head. He appears to be amused and slightly taken aback as he then reaches down and grabs his sunglasses that are placed between his legs.

The same Twitter user who shared the video, later posted a slowed-down version of the incident.

"And this vid shows nothing left his mouth," the caption to the video reads.

Styles and Florence Pugh star in "Don't Worry Darling" as Jack and Alice, a young couple living in a seemingly idyllic community in the company town of Victory, California, in the 1950s. Jack works for the mysterious Victory Project, which is run by Chris Pine's character. Jack and Alice are given every comfort on the condition that they do not ask questions. But as cracks begin to show, Alice starts to pay closer attention to her husband's work.