chris cuomo | cnn | siriusxm | resignation | andrew cuomo | sexual harassment

Chris Cuomo Quits Satellite Radio Show

chris cuomo shows surprise while he is on the phone in a television control room
Chris Cuomo (Cantor Fitzgerald/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 06 December 2021 04:51 PM

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo announced he was ending his satellite radio Monday, two days after the cable television channel fired him from his TV program.

The revelation was the latest fallout for Cuomo, who was dismissed from CNN after details emerged about how he assisted his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as the politician faced sexual harassment allegations earlier this year.

"The way my time ended at CNN was hard," Chris Cuomo wrote in a Twitter post. "While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult. So, right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next.

"That means I will no longer be doing my Sirius XM radio show. I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from Sirius XM throughout my time there ... I will miss our conversations a great deal — but I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future."

The noon-to-2 p.m. show, "Let's Get After It" had former ABC reporter Brian Ross "filling in" Monday.

The New York Post quoted an anonymous source as saying Cuomo, whose contract with SiriusXM does not expire until 2022, was "taking the day off" and would be "ready to go back on the air."

Ross was a 24-year ABC veteran who was fired following an erroneous report in December 2017 that detailed former President Donald Trump had instructed his yet-to-be nominated National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to "make contact with Russians" during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The instructions came after Trump's election.

Cuomo's firing from CNN came after it was reported by The New York Times a lawyer had contacted the cable outlet with an accusation of sexual misconduct against the show host.

That was in addition to earlier revelations that, while Chris Cuomo was advising his brother about how to respond to accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct of his own, he was seeking information from reporters about information on his brother's accusers.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 06 December 2021 04:51 PM
