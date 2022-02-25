×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Hollywood | cheryl burke | divorce | matthew lawrence

Cheryl Burke Breaks Her Silence After Filing for Divorce From Matthew Lawrence

Cheryl Burke
Cheryl Burke attends Rolling Stone Live Big Game Experience at Academy LA on Feb. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images for MCM)

By    |   Friday, 25 February 2022 12:22 PM

Cheryl Burke has broken her silence amid rumors of divorce and confirmed that she and actor husband Matthew Lawrence are going their separate ways.

Taking to Instagram, the "Dancing With the Stars" pro asked for "understanding and privacy" as she deals with this personal issue.

"I know I have always said that I'm an open book with you guys; I do strive to be, and in writing this I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," she wrote. "I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy."

Entertainment Tonight, citing legal documents, was among the first to break the news of the divorce on Wednesday. According to the outlet, Burke filed for divorce from Lawrence on Feb. 18 at a Los Angeles courthouse. The date of separation was listed as Jan. 7 and the reason was irreconcilable differences.

Burke and Lawrence have been married since May 2019. They met in 2006, when Lawrence's brother, Joey, appeared on "DWTS." They dated for several months in 2007, but things came to an end the following year. They crossed paths again years later and in 2017 began dating again. They were engaged in 2018 and married the following year. 

"I'm just so grateful and happy that the universe really brought him back into my life when I was ready and had grown into the person I am now because he is the complete opposite of everything bad about my past relationships," Burke previously said about their relationship in a YouTube video in which she opened up about her previous abusive relationships.

Lawrence, she said, was the only partner who was not  "abusive" towards her. 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Cheryl Burke has broken her silence amid rumors of divorce and confirmed that she and actor husband Matthew Lawrence are going their separate ways.
cheryl burke, divorce, matthew lawrence
294
2022-22-25
Friday, 25 February 2022 12:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved