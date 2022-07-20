Cher Reveals 3 Miscarriages — First, at Age 18

Cher revealed that she suffered three miscarriages during her marriage to Sonny Bono, and was 18 when the first occurred.

The music legend shared her story of pregnancy loss Monday on Twitter.

"I was alone in our house," she tweeted, saying her husband at the time, Sonny, found her "sobbing" and "rocking on our floor."

"When I got 2 dr I was screaming in pain. Couldn't even stop in elevator," she continued. "Dr sent me straight 2 hospital, & in2 operating rm. What Would Happen 2 Me Today."

Cher would later have two children. Her first, transgender son Chaz Bono, whom she welcomed with Sonny, was born when she was 22, according to Page Six. She also welcomed son Elijah Blue Allman, now 46, with her late ex-husband Gregg Allman.

The "Believe" singer previously opened up about her miscarriages during an interview with Parade in 2010, saying it became a "nightmare."

"It's a spontaneous miscarriage, something that spontaneously aborts the fetus," she explained to the outlet.

"It's called an angry uterus,” Cher continued. “It took a long time for someone to tell me that that's what it was. It just starts to contract, for no reason. After the third time it got to be a nightmare.

"People would be congratulating me because I was pregnant, and then I wouldn't be, and then they would be like, 'Oh, we're so sorry.' I thought, God, I don't want to have to hear this anymore."

When she eventually was pregnant with Chaz, Cher said her doctor ordered her to be on bed rest for the first three months. Thereafter she could get up but had to remain in the house.

"I don't want you riding in cars, I want you to stay at home," Cher recalled her doctor saying. "I did. With Chaz, I had a really difficult delivery, and then I hemorrhaged after I came home. It was touch and go."

Over a decade ago, Chaz, first began his transition. He and Cher are now closer than ever but in an interview with CNN published in 2021, the singer revealed that it was hard for her to accept his sexual identity.

"It was very unlike me to, in the beginning, have a problem with Chaz being gay, and it disappeared like that," Cher said. "Then we talked about transgender for many years. And [he] would say, 'No, I don't want to,' And then he went and said, 'OK, I want to do this.' "

Chaz has been hailed as an icon in the LGBTQ community after he became the first transgender person to compete in "Dancing With The Stars" in 2011. But during the beginning stages of his transition, Cher said it was difficult for her.

"I remember calling, and the old message ... was on the phone, and that was very difficult," she said. "But you don't really lose them. They just are in a different shape," she said, adding that Chaz is "so unbelievably happy" now.