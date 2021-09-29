Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy Are Official

Chelsea Handler has gone public with her relationship with fellow comedian Jo Koy.

Rumors have been circulating that the pair are an item and on Tuesday the author, comedian, and former talk show host confirmed the speculation in an Instagram post that featured photos of the couple hugging and kissing.

"He’s on tour, I’m on tour, sometimes we tour together," she captioned the images. "#VaccinatedAndHorny #FunnyIsFunny. All coming to a city near you!"

The post comes days after Handler admitted that she was "finally in love" in an Instagram post that included a photo of herself vacationing in Spain.

"Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do, and to be going on tour doing what I love," she wrote. "And that I'm finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff."

The couple were first linked earlier this month when they were seen together at a Los Angeles Dodgers game, where Koy threw out the first pitch. The comedian later told TMZ that Handler had instructed him on how to properly throw a baseball, recalling that "she was my coach that day."

Koy then explained that he and Handler were very close and had known each other for a long time.

"Me and Chelsea, yeah, she's amazing. I've known Chelsea for a long, long time — I mean a long time, like years ago — and we've always been great friends," he said.

Koy did not confirm that they were in a relationship, but neither did he deny it when asked directly on how he felt about Handler being his partner.

"Yeah, I don't know how to answer that," he said.

