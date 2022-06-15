Charlie Sheen Does Not 'Condone' Daughter's OnlyFans Account

Charlie Sheen said he does "not condone" his 18-year-old daughter joining OnlyFans.

On Tuesday, Sami Sheen announced on Instagram that she had become a member of the adult subscription service. Commenting on her decision, Charlie Sheen said he did not support his daughter in her endeavor but, because she is of legal age, there is not much he can do but offer her advice.

"I do not condone this but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," Sheen told E! News in a statement.

"She is 18 years old now and living with her mother," he continued. "This did not occur under my roof."

Sami's mother, Denise Richards, who was married to Sheen from 2002 to 2006, said that the choice "wasn't based on whose house she lives in."

"All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement, but she makes her own choices," Richards told E! News.

Richards showed her support to Sami by commenting on her daughter's Instagram post revealing her OnlyFans account.

"Sami I will always support you & always have your back," she wrote. "I love you."

Earlier this year, Richards opened up about her relationship with Sami during an interview with Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM show, saying that things were strained between the two.

"Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her," admitted Richards, who also shares 17-year-old daughter Lola with Sheen. "It's very difficult. I know we'll get back to where we were eventually, but right now, it is strained."

Richards also spoke about Sami's living situation and the difficulties of bringing her up in Los Angeles.

"But I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there's access to everything. We didn't grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want," she continued. "There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Charlie's], there's different rules at that house, and that's OK."