Country Star Charley Crockett Blocked From Canada Over Past Felony

Country singer Charley Crockett has called off a series of scheduled performances in Canada after being denied entry at the border because of a prior drug conviction.

In a statement posted Monday on Instagram, Crockett shared an image of a document from Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship department indicating he was barred from entering the country.

The decision stemmed from a March 2016 conviction in Virginia for possessing more than 5 pounds of marijuana with intent to sell.

"Everybody's got a past," Crockett wrote in a message to fans included alongside the immigration report. "Mine's still haunting me."

According to his statement, the singer tried to enter Canada twice within a 24-hour period but was turned away on both occasions.

He said border authorities denied him entry in Vancouver and in Kelowna.

"I've been advised that it would jeopardize my freedom to try and enter again," he wrote, adding that the circumstances required him to cancel his upcoming Canadian appearances. "I apologize to everyone affected.

"I know I let y'all down."

Refunds will be provided to ticket holders at their original points of purchase.

Crockett acknowledged the inconvenience to fans, writing that he understands "this doesn't begin to make up for y'all's time and hard earned money."

He also expressed appreciation for his audience north of the border.

"Canada's such a beautiful country full of some of the best fans in the world, and I've had the time of my life playing shows for y'all," Crockett wrote. "I ain't one to quit and I aim to be back one of these days real soon."

The canceled dates included a performance scheduled for Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre in Vancouver, which had been set to open the Canadian leg of his tour.

Live Nation British Columbia announced earlier that day that the concert had been postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances."

Additional shows had been planned in Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Quebec.

The cancellations follow a recent announcement regarding Crockett's upcoming album.

According to Billboard, his next release, "Age of the Ram," is scheduled for April 3.

The project marks the third installment in his "Sagebrush Trilogy." The first two albums in the series, "Lonesome Drifter" and "Dollar a Day," were released in 2025.