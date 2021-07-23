Charlamagne Tha God, Stephen Colbert to Launch Late-Night Talk Show

Charlamagne Tha God has landed his own late-night TV talk show on Comedy Central, and Stephen Colbert will be at the helm as executive producer.

The weekly half-hour show, "Tha God's Honest Truth With Lenard 'Charlamagne' McKelvey," is set to premiere on Sept. 17 and will showcase Charlamagne’s "culturally fluent take on social issues in a variety of deep dives, sketches, and social experiments," according to a statement released to CNBC.

Viewers can expect him to touch upon "the most pressing topics permeating politics and culture."

"Redemptively comedic, refreshingly unfiltered, and unapologetically Black, nothing is off limits," the statement adds.

The project is significant for Colbert, who began his talk show career on Comedy Central as a correspondent on "The Daily Show." It also provided a bonding opportunity for him and Charlamagne, who are both from South Carolina.

"My South Carolina brethren Stephen Colbert is the ultimate co-sign in the late-night space and he wouldn’t co-sign no bull****!" Charlamagne said. "We are going to win an Emmy next year for best lighting direction. I can feel it!!!"

Colbert expressed his own excitement for the upcoming show.

"For too long, the town of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, has been underrepresented in late-night," he said, referring to where Charlamagne grew up. "I look forward to all the ways in which the fearless, peerless Charlamagne is going to change the game."

Charlamagne was previously featured in the MTV comedy game shows "Guy Court" and "Guy Code," and also hosted the network's "Charlamagne & Friends" talk show, according to CNN. For his latest venture, Charlamagne will work alongside Chris McCarthy, an MTV executive who oversees Comedy Central as the president of MTV Entertainment Group.

"This is one of those moments where I can show you better than I can tell you," Charlamagne. "This is the third talk show Chris McCarthy has done with me and those shows prepared me for this opportunity."

"The Breakfast Club" cohost is not afraid to voice his opinions and has raised a few eyebrows in the past.

He recently showed his support for actor Nick Cannon after he was booted from Viacom for anti-Semitic comments, saying "Jewish people … have the power."

"That’s what you can do when you have the power," he said on the Breakfast Club earlier this month. "Listen, Nick is my guy. I hate it had to be him, but that’s what you can do when you have the power. And if there’s one thing Jewish people have shown us, it’s they have the power."

In October last year, Charlamagne also told President Joe Biden to "shut the eff up forever" after he called former president Donald Trump "the first-ever racist president" elected to the White House.

"How the hell can Donald J. Trump be the first racist president in a country where 12 presidents before him owned slaves?" Charlamagne said.

"I really wish Joe Biden would shut the eff up forever and continue to act like he's starring in the movie A Quiet Place because as soon as he opens his mouth and makes noise, he gets us all killed, OK?" Charlamagne added. "There are already so many people who are reluctantly only voting for Joe Biden because he's the only option and because Donald J. Trump is that trash."

Related Stories: