Chad McQueen, Son of Steve and 'Karate Kid' Actor, Dies at 63

By    |   Friday, 13 September 2024 11:02 AM EDT

Chad McQueen, best known for his role as "Dutch" in "The Karate Kid" film, has died at age 63.

McQueen, who is the son of legendary actor and racing car driver Steve McQueen, died Wednesday in Palm Springs, California, his wife Jeanie and children Chase and Madison confirmed in a statement to Variety.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our father, Chad McQueen. His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication," the statement read. "His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent but also served as a way to honor his father's legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him."

The statement continued: "He passed his passion, knowledge and dedication down to us, and we will continue not only his legacy but our grandfather's as well. As a family, we need to navigate this difficult time, and we kindly ask for privacy as we remember and celebrate his extraordinary life."

McQueen rose to prominence when he was cast as "Dutch" in the original "Karate Kid" film in 1984, and reprised the role in its sequel "The Karate Kid Part II" (1986). His character as a Cobra Kai member left a lasting mark in 1980s pop culture.

"Dutch" was notorious for his merciless attitude, encouraging Johnny Lawrence (William "Billy" Zabka) to attack Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) during the Halloween dance. His character also taunts and threatens the New Jersey native before the All-Valley Tournament. In the second season of "Cobra Kai," it's revealed that Dutch is in prison. Although there were discussions about McQueen making an appearance, scheduling conflicts ultimately prevented it.

He would appear in several other films including "New York Cop" (1993) and "Red Line" (1995), but his acting career didn't reach the same heights as his father's. McQueen would later pursue his passion for auto racing, competing in major events like the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 12 Hours of Sebring. He also started McQueen Racing, a company that makes high-performance cars and motorcycles, continuing the family's love for racing.

In 2006, McQueen was involved in a near-fatal crash at a Daytona event, which ended his racing career.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 13 September 2024 11:02 AM
