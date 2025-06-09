Celine Dion Makes Rare Showing as She Fights Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion surprised fans when she made a rare public appearance at Coldplay’s concert in Las Vegas on Saturday as she continues to battle stiff person syndrome.

Taking to Instagram, the iconic singer, 57, praised the band as she shared several photos of the event.

"What an unforgettable evening with @Coldplay at @AllegiantStadium…My heart is still singing!" she captioned the images. "A heartfelt thanks to the band and their amazing team for welcoming my family with warmth and kindness."

She added, "It was all … fantastique."

Upon learning that she was in the crowd, Coldplay's Chris Martin serenaded Dion during the concert.

"Well, Celine, my beautiful sister," he sang while strumming the guitar. "You make my heart go on and on, near far, you’re a total superstar. Let’s hear it for the legendary Celine Dion; we love you."

Dion surprised fans in October when she appeared on a special broadcast to introduce the "Sunday Night Football" game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I think my favorite thing about this game is its power to connect who we are, to who we were," she shared in the video, according to Billboard. "To prove that our most powerful memories, our most enduring loves, can stay with us forever."

Dion retreated from the public eye amid her battle with stiff person syndrome, a disorder that causes painful spasms, but last year performed at the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. She also opened up about her struggles, saying she decided to go public with the diagnosis because being silent on her health issues felt like she was "lying" to her fans.

In an NBC interview, the Grammy-winning singer, who was diagnosed in 2022, shared that she initially tried to push through her early symptoms. Her focus was on her late husband, Rene Angelil, who died in 2016 from throat cancer.

Looking back, she said she "did not take the time" to understand her own health concerns.

"I should have stopped," she told "Today" host Hoda Kotb.

"My husband as well was fighting for his own life. I had to raise my kids. I had to hide. I had to try to be a hero. Feeling my body leaving me, holding on to my own dreams," she said. "And the lying for me was … the burden was too much."

Dion further stated that she couldn't handle "lying to the people who got me where I am today."