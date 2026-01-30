WATCH TV LIVE

'Home Alone' Mom Catherine O'Hara Dies at 71

Friday, 30 January 2026 01:35 PM EST

Catherine O'Hara, the Emmy-winning actor known for comedic roles across the decades — from Kevin's beleaguered mom in "Home Alone" to the iconic Moira Rose in "Schitt's Creek" — died Friday at 71.

The Canadian-born O'Hara died at her home in Los Angeles "following a brief illness," according to a statement from her agency, Creative Artists Agency. Further details were not immediately available.

O'Hara's career was launched at the Second City in Toronto in the in 1970s. It was there that she first worked with Eugene Levy, who would become a lifelong collaborator — and her "Schitt's Creek" co-star. They would be among the original cast of the sketch show "SCTV," which would help launch the careers of other top Canadian comedians, like Martin Short and Andrea Martin.

O'Hara's dramatic turn in HBO's "The Last of Us" earned her an Emmy nomination, as did her recent role as a Hollywood producer in "The Studio."

She is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, and sons Matthew and Luke.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


