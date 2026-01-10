WATCH TV LIVE

Actor T.K. Carter, Known for 'The Thing' and 'Punky Brewster,' Dies at 69

T. K. Carter attends the premiere of Warner Bros Pictures' " The Way Back" at Regal LA Live on March 01, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Saturday, 10 January 2026 05:36 PM EST

Veteran actor T.K. Carter, who appeared in the horror film “The Thing” and “Punky Brewster” on television, has died at the age of 69.

Carter was declared dead Friday evening after deputies responded to a call regarding an unresponsive man in Duarte, California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Police did not disclose a cause of death or other details, but said no foul play was suspected.

Carter had been acting for years before a breakthrough role as Nauls the cook ,in John Carpenter's 1982 horror classic, “The Thing.” He also had a recurring role in the 1980s sitcom “Punky Brewster.”

Other big-screen roles include “Runaway Train” (1985), “Ski Patrol” (1990) and “Space Jam” (1996).

